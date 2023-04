BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 26-year-old man has pleaded no contest to sex crimes against children, according to court records.

Phillip Grandson III pleaded no contest last week to three charges alleging sex acts with children 10 or younger, court records show. Sentencing is set for May 10.

The charges allege Grandson molested two girls. He has been held on more than $8 million bail since his arrest in April of last year.