BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — By his own admission, Jesse Rivera became paranoid when his Snapchat account was shut down shortly after he sent a video showing juveniles engaged in a sex act, court documents said.

He hoped his mom wouldn’t find out.

But if she didn’t catch on when police arrived at her home earlier this year, she surely knows now that her son has pleaded no contest to possession of child pornography.

Under the terms of Tuesday’s plea bargain, the 23-year-old Rivera faces a year in jail, sex offender registration and three years’ probation, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Sentencing is scheduled for next month.

When police showed up March 13 at his mom’s house, Rivera at first denied knowing about the video, according to court documents. Pressed to tell the truth, he asked to speak with them outside.

“Rivera stated he did not want his mother to know and then admitted to sending the video containing child sexual abuse material,” an officer wrote in the documents.

He told police his account was shut down 10 minutes after he sent the video. He said he then deleted different apps, afraid he’d be found out, the reports say. Police linked him to the video by identifying the account and IP address used to send the file.