BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old man told police he shared a video on Snapchat in October showing juveniles engaged in a sex act then deleted his apps after his account was shut down minutes later, according to court filings.

Jesse Rivera said he became paranoid and realized law enforcement might show up, according to documents filed by Bakersfield police.

Investigators arrived at Rivera’s home in east Bakersfield on March 13 after identifying the account and IP address used to send the file, documents said. His mother answered the door.

After first denying sending the video, Rivera asked if he could speak with an officer outside, according to the documents. They walked toward a patrol car.

“Rivera stated he did not want his mother to know and then admitted to sending the video containing the sexual abuse material,” the officer wrote.

Rivera is charged with distributing and possession of child pornography and was formally arraigned Monday. He’s free on $20,000 bail and is due back in court April 13.