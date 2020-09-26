Man, 2 juveniles arrested after evading police following attempted traffic stop

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and two juveniles were arrested after evading police following an attempted traffic stop.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 6:03 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Planz Road and Wible Road. The department said officers were conducting proactive patrol in the area in an attempt to dissuade gang violence.

The vehicle failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit, according to BPD. A 17-year-old fled from the vehicle on foot in possession of a handgun. During the pursuit, the juvenile discarded the firearm and was taken into custody.

The department said the driver of the vehicle, 21-year-old Kristopher Brown and another 17-year-old in the vehicle were eventually caught and arrested. All three suspects were booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of various firearms-related offenses as well as gang participation.

BPD said Friday’s patrol was conducted in partnership with the Kern County Probation Department and is part of ongoing efforts to disrupt gang violence in the community. The department said these efforts are being combined with community outreach and preventative programs.