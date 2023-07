BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-year-old man pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge of distributing child pornography.

Austin Brodsly remains free on $10,000 bail and is due back in court in September. He’s represented by Jared Thompson of Humphrey & Thompson.

Brodsly was arrested in May after police served a warrant at his home in northwest Bakersfield. He has no prior criminal cases listed against him in Kern County, according to the Superior Court website.