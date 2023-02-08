BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was 18 when he impregnated a 14-year-old girl was found guilty Wednesday of two felony sex crimes.

Joseph Levi Poindexter, 21, faces up to 10 years in prison at his March 9 sentencing, prosecutors said.

“Age of consent laws are designed to protect children from sexual advances that they should never have to endure from adults,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release. “When adults violate these social and legal norms to sexually abuse children, the law provides significant consequences.”

In October 2019, Poindexter began a sexual relationship with the girl, who was 13 at the time, according to the release. She discovered she was pregnant shortly after turning 14, prosecutors said. The baby was born in August 2020 and DNA testing confirmed Poindexter was the father.