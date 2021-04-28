Major Sutton murder suspect still at large after Lerdo jail escape

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who allegedly kicked down a door before he and an accomplice opened fire into an apartment and killed a 3-year-old boy in 2017, remains on the run after an early morning jail escape from the Lerdo Justice Facility.

Tyrone Johnson and David Palms, the two suspects in the shooting of Bakersfield toddler Major Sutton, managed to escape Lerdo early Wednesday morning. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating and has not yet said how the escape was possible.

Palms was arrested later that morning at a Dollar General in Shafter. At last update Johnson has not been taken into custody, despite a city-wide search for him.

According to court documents, Palms and Johnson were documented members of the East Side Crips criminal gang when they shot Sutton, his older brother and pregnant mother in November 2017, allegedly because she lived with a documented member of the West Side Crips, who was not at the home during the attack.

Palms and Johnson were scheduled to appear in court in July to see if the case was ready to go to trial. The escape also comes over a month after the death of the third defendant, Myeisha Dale, who was accused of driving both men away from the scene. Dale’s cause of death has not yet been released.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone who sees Tyrone Johnson to not approach him, and call 911. Johnson is considered armed and dangerous.