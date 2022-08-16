BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In a stunning development, the two men accused of fatally shooting 3-year-old Major Sutton in 2017 pleaded no contest Tuesday morning to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder and other charges and face decades in prison.

Tyrone Johnson and David Palms entered the no-contest pleas before Judge Colette M. Humphrey, who said Johnson faces 42 years and eight months and David Palms 27 years in prison.

Tyrone Johnson during a court appearance. File image

Sentencing is set for Sept. 21.

Police have said the shooting was gang-related and Major was an apparent unintended victim. Palms and Johnson are members of the East Side Crips street gang, and Major’s mother was living with a rival gang member.

David Palms during a court appearance. File image, 17 News.

On Nov. 10, 2017, gunmen kicked open the door to a Pershing Street apartment and opened fire, killing Major and wounding his young brother and pregnant mother. The rival gang member wasn’t home.

Authorities obtained information on Major’s death during a sweeping 10-month investigation into gang activity culminating in December 2017 with the arrests of more than 40 people. Charges, including federal offenses, were filed against a number of gang members and associates.

Prosecutors announced charges in Major’s killing two months later, naming three suspects: Tyrone Johnson, David Palms and Myeisha Dale. All three were ordered held without bail.

It’s alleged Johnson, 25, and Palms, 23, fired the shots while Dale served as a getaway driver. A confidential informant and multiple anonymous callers named Johnson and Palms as the killers, according to the documents.

Charges were dismissed against Dale after the 33-year-old died last year while in custody. Coroner’s reports say she died of natural causes, with seizure disorder listed as cause of death and bleeding within the skull — possibly resulting from high blood pressure — a contributing factor.

Johnson and Palms broke out of Lerdo Jail in April of last year by cutting a hole in the ceiling and making their way to the roof, according to sheriff’s investigators. Jail staff reported hearings noises but thought they were caused by a cat or raccoon, documents said. Surveillance footage showed Johnson and Palms slide down a flagpole as they made their escape.

Palms was recaptured hours later at a Dollar General store on Lerdo Highway near Highway 43.

Johnson remained at large for nearly two months before being taken into custody after a vehicle chase in Bakersfield.