BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — From the beginning, the District Attorney’s office wasn’t willing to accept anything but decades in prison for the two men arrested in the 2017 shooting death of 3-year-old Major Sutton.

The boy’s slaying shook the community. Gunmen kicked open an apartment door and opened fire, killing Major and wounding his brother, then 5, and pregnant mother.

Those responsible needed to be locked up for a substantial period of time, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said Wednesday.

At first, suspects Tyrone Johnson, 25, and David Palms, 23, refused to consider an offer. Their attitude changed, however, after they were recaptured following an audacious escape from Lerdo Jail last year, Kinzel said.

Tyrone Johnson during a court appearance. File image

The escape could be used to show consciousness of guilt and further solidify the prosecution’s case, he said.

On Tuesday, Johnson and Palms accepted deals in which they pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter, attempted murder and other charges.

Johnson faces 42 years and eight months and Palms 27 years in prison.

David Palms during a court appearance. File image, 17 News.

“Sometimes resolving a case for 40 years against someone who committed a crime is the right thing for a case,” said Kinzel, adding input from Major’s family was taken into consideration.

Kern County Public Defender Peter Kang, whose office represented Johnson, said he faces a lengthy, but determinate, prison term.

Kang expressed sympathy for Major’s family.

“This has been a sad and long case,” he said. “Even after four years, dealing with the emptiness of losing a loved one can still feel intense and overwhelming.

“This plea bargain won’t offer complete closure to the grief of losing a child, but it will help to close a chapter and allow healing to begin.”

David Evers, Palms’ attorney, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

Every case has unique factors — and risks — prosecutors must consider, Kinzel said. While declining to go into the risks of this particular case, Kinzel said the suspects were not immediately identified, and information trickled in over a period of weeks and months.

The evidence prosecutors accumulated eventually included eyewitness identification and ballistics and DNA evidence, Kinzel said.

Police have said the shooting was gang-related and Major an apparent unintended victim. Palms and Johnson are members of the East Side Crips street gang, and Major’s mother was living with a rival gang member.

Sentencing is set for Sept. 21.