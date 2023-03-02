BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man sentenced to 42 years and eight months in prison in the death of a 3–year-old boy is arguing he should be resentenced under changes to the state’s felony-murder rule.

Tyrone Johnson, who pleaded no contest to multiple felonies including voluntary manslaughter and attempted murder in the shooting that killed Major Sutton, had a hearing scheduled Thursday and a status conference set for June on the matter.

Johnson and co-defendant David Palms accepted plea agreements in August. Palms received a 27-year prison term.

On Nov. 10, 2017, gunmen kicked open the door to a Pershing Street apartment and opened fire, killing Major and wounding his young brother and pregnant mother. The rival gang member wasn’t home.

