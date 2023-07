BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of smashing windows at Luigi’s Restaurant and Delicatessen pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a felony vandalism charge.

Cesar Ramos, 38, was arrested soon after the restaurant’s windows were broken on Friday, police said. Officers were around the corner and arrived within three minutes, police said.

Ramos is due back in court on July 18. He’s being held on $20,000 bail on the vandalism charge, and without bail on a warrant for robbery out of New York.