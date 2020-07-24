Los Angeles woman arrested on DUI, manslaughter charges in deadly crash southeast of Tehachapi

Related Content At least one person killed in Tehachapi car accident

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles woman was arrested Friday on DUI and manslaughter charges after authorities said she drove drunk in a head-on collision that killed a 71-year-old man southeast of Tehachapi.

The California Highway Patrol says Diana Cruz-Perez, 30, was driving a Nissan Sentra south on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road when she crashed into another Sentra south of Highline Road. The driver of the other Sentra died at the scene. His name had not been released.

The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the California Highway Patrol Mojave area office at 661-823-5500.