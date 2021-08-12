Long Beach man facing federal charges after allegedly traveling to Kern to meet minor for sex

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — A federal grand jury on Thursday indicted a Long Beach man who authorities allege traveled to Kern County in an attempt to meet a minor for sex.

Aldo David Alcaraz, 27, is charged with production and possession of child pornography, attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, according to federal prosecutors.

In January, Alcaraz traveled to Kern to try to meet a minor for sex acts, according to the indictment. He’s accused of sending obscene images to an undercover sheriff’s detective posing online as a 13-year-old boy as part of a child sex sting.

Sheriff’s officials previously announced Alcaraz’s arrest. He was taken into custody after arriving at Fruitvale Norris Park.

Deputies found alcohol, bongs, lubricant, sexual devices and male enhancement pills in his car, according to the indictment.

It’s also alleged Alcaraz created nine videos of himself engaged in sex acts with a minor in Tulare County. He possessed sexual images of minors, including children under the age of 12, and had videos he created of himself engaged in sex acts with yet another minor, prosecutors said.

Alcaraz faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted. He’s due in court in Fresno on Friday.