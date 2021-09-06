Local medical company warns patient information may be compromised after employee laptop stolen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Resource Anesthesiology Association of California, a local medical company, is warning that patients might have had their personal information compromised following a laptop theft.

The Resource Anesthesiology Association of California says the laptop was stolen from an employee’s vehicle on July 8. A police report was filed but the company says the laptop was never recovered.

It later determined that patients’ personal information was on the laptop — including names, birth dates, insurance information, and diagnosis and treatment information. The company says it reached out to some patients known to have been impacted — and is providing credit monitoring and identity theft protection services for those patients. However, not all patient addresses were available, so the company is asking anyone who believes they may have had their information stolen to contact them.

Call 1-833-992-4006 Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., if you think your information may have been compromised.