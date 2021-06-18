Local family loses it all, Bakersfield community steps in to help

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A young local family had their livelihood stolen but generosity from other local businesses helped them get back on their feet.

Russell Mitchell is a handyman and a soon to be business owner of his own flooring business. He has a family, his wife Gianna Mitchell and together they have three young daughters.

Mitchell said he started doing flooring work and invested over $3,000 into new tools that he said would last him for multiple decades. But it wasn’t soon after that they were stolen.

When Russel Mitchell left his car his tools were in there. When he came back it was empty.

“Locked up everything was locked. We got home at 8pm that night and I seen my SUV door wide open. Someone broke into my driver side door with a key and got into it,” Mitchell said. “They opened up my back door where my tools were at. Took all my tools and all the boxes and that’s how I found the SUV that day when I got home.”

With the tools stolen all the Mitchell family said they could do was pray and start to save up again to replace what was stolen.

However, a local business, Cornerstone General Construction Inc. had a better idea. A group donation with a local church and Ace Hardware to the Mitchell family.

“As a small business owner, we know that actually have equipment stolen and we can not function and operate as a business without that equipment and our heart goes out to them,” Samantha Layshot with Cornerstone General Construction Inc. said.

The Mitchell family was very appreciative and happy that people cared about their situation and thanked God for this gracious turn of events.

“Thank you so much, we definitely appreciate it,” Russell Mitchell said.

If you want to also donate to the Mitchell family you can do so by following this link to the family’s GoFundMe page.

