Local activist David Abbasi pleads no contest to misdemeanor charge, can’t possess firearms during four-year probation term

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local businessman and activist David Abbasi pleaded no contest Thursday to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a loaded firearm in public and is not allowed to own firearms during his four-year probation term.

Additional misdemeanor charges of carrying a loaded firearm and exhibiting a firearm were dismissed, court records show.

The charges stemmed from Abbasi’s arrest in May of last year after police said he brandished a gun at a teen during an encounter after their dogs began fighting. The teen told police they tried to separate their dogs, at which point he believed Abbasi used pepper spray on him.

The teen then struck Abbasi, who pulled a gun, police said. Abbasi did not have a concealed weapons permit and was carrying the firearm illegally, police said.

Abbasi told KGET he acted in self defense when he brandished the loaded firearm at the boy. The teen, according to Abbasi, attacked him as the boy’s dog killed Abbasi’s dog.

Officers seized several guns owned by Abbasi following arrest, sparking a legal battle in which Abbasi tried to get the firearms returned while police filed a gun violence restraining order against him arguing the weapons should not be returned for at least one year. Authorities have said his behavior proves he is a danger to himself and others, and presents a significant risk of gun violence.

Between 2018 and 2019, Abbasi legally purchased five firearms, including three handguns, one AR-15 rifle, and a shotgun, according to court documents obtained by KGET.