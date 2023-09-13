UPDATE: Perez was sentenced to 113 years and eight months to life in prison.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to all charges filed against him in the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Delano in 2014 and the attempted rape of a woman in Contra Costa County is scheduled for sentencing this morning.

Rodrigo Munoz Perez was charged after DNA evidence linked him to the 2014 assault, according to court documents. He was arrested last year in Contra Costa County on attempted rape and other charges in a separate case and his DNA was uploaded to a national database, leading to the positive hit in the Delano case.

Perez pleaded no contest to 14 felonies, among them kidnapping to commit rape and assault with the intent to commit rape.

On Aug. 1, 2014, the girl was walking to school down 8th Avenue between High and Main streets when Perez grabbed her from behind and pulled her into an alley. He forced her to a spot between two buildings, covered her mouth, bound her hands and sexually assaulted her.