BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing for a woman charged with murder in an alleged DUI crash that killed two siblings has been postponed a second time.

Lisa Core on Tuesday had her preliminary hearing — where a judge determines if there’s enough evidence to proceed to trial — moved to April 28. She remains held without bail on two counts of second-degree murder, among other offenses.

Core, 46, told investigators she took several prescription medications before the Dec. 8 crash that killed JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 10, according to court documents. Her car veered into the opposite lane of traffic on Panama Lane and onto a sidewalk, hitting the siblings.

Core has two prior DUI convictions.