Lisa Core preliminary hearing postponed to March

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The preliminary hearing for Lisa Core, charged with murder in an alleged DUI crash that killed two siblings, was postponed to March after a prosecutor said more evidence is being gathered.

Superior Court Judge David Zulfa on Tuesday set a new date of March 10 for Core’s preliminary hearing, at which prosecutors will present evidence and a judge will determine whether Core will stand trial.

Core, 46, told investigators she took several prescription medications — each of them a central nervous system depressant — on Dec. 8 then drove, according to court filings.

Her car veered across the opposite lane of traffic and went over a sidewalk by Panama Lane, hitting the siblings before continuing into a wall and tree, police said. The siblings, JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 10, were pronounced dead at the scene, and a dog was also struck and killed.

Core has two prior DUIs.

In 2013, a car she was driving hit a light pole at East Roberts Lane and Manor Street after failing to negotiate a turn, according to court documents. She admitted drinking wine, and tests revealed a blood-alcohol content of .12 and .11 percent, above the legal limit of .08 percent.

She was also arrested in 2009 after a deputy pulled her over on China Grade Loop east of North Chester Avenue. Other motorists had directed the deputy to the vehicle, which was “drifting all over the roadway and forcing other vehicles to take evasive action to avoid getting hit…” according to court documents.

Her blood-alcohol content was .04 percent, below the legal limit, but it was determined she was under the influence of a drug, documents said. Core said she took Xanax and Prozac for depression and anxiety and had taken two pills that morning, according to the filings.

Core has pleaded not guilty and told 17 News in a jailhouse interview that she had a seizure and didn’t remember the crash.