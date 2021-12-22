Lisa Core criminal history: Driver in crash that killed siblings had prior DUIs involving pills, alcohol

Court documents show Lisa Core was involved in a prior crash while driving under the influence.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When Lisa Core’s car struck and killed a brother and sister walking on a Bakersfield sidewalk, it wasn’t the first time she’d driven off the road in an alleged DUI crash.

In 2013, Core hit a light pole at East Roberts Lane and Manor Street after failing to negotiate a turn, according to court documents obtained by 17 News. She admitted drinking wine before getting behind the wheel and tests revealed a blood-alcohol content of .12 and .11 percent, above the legal limit of .08 percent.

Core pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor DUI charge and was sentenced to 50 days in jail and three years’ probation.

The 46-year-old now faces life in prison if convicted of charges including second-degree murder filed in the Dec. 8 crash that killed JJ Malone and Caylee Brown.

Core’s vehicle careened across the roadway and onto the sidewalk on Panama Lane near South H Street, police said. The car hit Malone, 19, and Brown, 10. They were declared dead at the scene.

In a jailhouse interview, Core told 17 News she had a seizure and doesn’t remember what happened. She said she doesn’t drink and wasn’t under the influence.

In prior Kern County cases, however, she admitted taking pills and drinking on the days she was arrested.

On June 12, 2009, a deputy pulled a car over at about 6:15 p.m. on China Grade Loop east of North Chester Avenue. Other motorists had directed the deputy to the vehicle, which was “drifting all over the roadway and forcing other vehicles to take evasive action to avoid getting hit…” according to court documents.

Core stopped at Highland Manor Liquors, her destination, she told the deputy. Her blood-alcohol content was .04 percent, below the legal limit, but it was determined she was under the influence of a drug, documents said.

Core said she took Xanax and Prozac for depression and anxiety and had taken two pills that morning, according to the filings.

She also said she had just purchased 60 Soma tablets for her mother-in-law, documents said. A search of her purse located a pill bottle containing 59 pills of the muscle relaxant. She didn’t have a prescription for the drug, and the bottle had no prescription label, according to the filings.

Core pleaded no contest to misdemeanor DUI and was placed on three years’ probation, court records show.

In the 2013 case, Core also said she had taken pills the morning of her arrest: Xanax, Vicodin and and the antidepressant Effexor.

It was the alcohol, however, that led to her arrest. Her speech was heavily slurred and her eyes red and watery, and a deputy smelled alcohol coming from her, the filings said.

A 2004 arrest also involved alcohol.

A deputy called to a peace disturbance at Core’s apartment saw a broken window and asked what happened.

“I put my hand through it,” Core said according to the documents.

The deputy smelled alcohol on her and asked if she’d been drinking.

She said, “I had two King Cobra’s (sic), two or three,” referring to the malt liquor.

Core was arrested and later pleaded no contest to drunk and disorderly conduct, records show.

She had two cases filed against her in 2014.

In the first, her Mercury Grand Marquis was stopped by police Oct. 17 on suspicion it may have struck and injured a pedestrian, documents said. Police determined her car hadn’t been involved, but they issued her a citation for driving without a license and impounded the Marquis.

A week later, Core was stopped by another Bakersfield police officer who noticed expired registration tags on the vehicle she was driving.

The officer ran a DMV check and saw Core was restricted from driving with the exception of going to and from work and DUI classes, documents said. Also, the vehicle did not have an ignition interlock device as required by the DMV.

Core told police her car had been impounded a week earlier and she was driving a friend to Rosedale, according to the filings.

Police cited her for driving without a license or insurance, not having an ignition interlock device and driving an unregistered vehicle.

Lastly, Core has a 2005 felony conviction for drug possession. The redacted reports filed in that case had not been released as of Wednesday.

Core is due back in court Jan. 4 for a hearing on the fatal crash. She’s held without bail.