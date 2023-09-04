BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of assaulting a Costco employee with a hammer during a robbery last year was identified in part through the license plate of the BMW in which he fled, according to court filings.

Collin Tyric Stracker, 24, is being held without bail on charges including attempted murder and aggravated mayhem. His next court hearing is set for Sept. 11.

On the morning of April 12, 2022, a man and a female, age unknown, entered the Costco on Rosedale Highway and began placing bottles of alcohol in backpacks, according to police reports filed in Superior Court.

When an employee attempted to stop the female, the man hit the employee in the face with a hammer. She suffered a permanent injury, police said.

The thieves ran from the store and left in a 2007 BMW.

A search of the BMW’s license plate number returned a hit from a license plate recognition camera, which several days earlier placed the car at a motel in Lancaster. Detectives went to the motel and connected Stracker to the car, learning he had used a California ID to rent a room, according to the filings.

Presented with a photo lineup, a Costco employee identified Stracker as one of the robbers, police said. He was also linked to an April 10, 2022, robbery at the Costco on Panama Lane, according to the filings. Alcohol was stolen in that incident too, and a Costo employee was punched in the face.

Detectives learned Stracker had since been arrested on suspicion of robbery in Los Angeles County, the reports say.

Interviewed there, Stracker denied involvement. But afterward detectives retrieved recordings of phone calls he made from jail and caught him talking about the robbery and wondering how detectives found out, according to the filings.

A search warrant for Stracker’s Facebook page showed multiple photos of bottles of liquor he was selling, according to the filings.

Additionally, a video on Facebook showed Stracker wearing black pajama pants with “Baby Yoda” designs on them, the filings say. Those pajama pants matched those worn during the April 10 robbery, police said.

At some point, Stracker was released from custody in Los Angeles County. On May 22, he was arrested in Richmond, Texas, and extradited to California.