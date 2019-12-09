Leslie Chance trial opens with allegations she killed her husband over relationship with former girlfriend

Defendant Leslie Chance listens to opening statements in the People vs. Leslie Chance Monday morning. Courtesy The Bakersfield Californian

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Leslie Chance stood to receive hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance policies in the event her husband died.

Money, however, wasn’t the reason Chance gunned down her husband six years ago, a prosecutor said Monday.

Chance, 52, discovered her husband had rekindled a romance with an old flame, Assistant District Attorney Andrea Kohler said. She decided to kill him over it.

During her 35-minute opening statement in Chance’s murder trial, Kohler provided the jury with a summary of the evidence that will be presented during the next two months.

That evidence includes surveillance footage taken from multiple cameras that captured a woman prosecutors say is Chance as she made her way back home following the killing the morning of Aug. 25, 2013.

Chance’s attorney, Tony Lidgett, told the jury the prosecution’s case is built entirely on circumstantial evidence.

“There are always two sides to every story,” he said.

While some people have said Chance is the woman in the surveillance video, there are others — including several relatives — who told investigators they couldn’t identify the person seen in the video, Lidgett said. Chance maintains she never left her house that morning.

Chance and her husband, Todd Chance, 45, had no financial difficulties and no issues with their marriage, Lidgett said. She was “dumbfounded” when sheriff’s detectives accused her, he said.

Lidgett said the 911 call reporting the finding of Todd Chance’s body in an almond orchard off a dirt section of Noriega Road near Enos Lane has been destroyed. Also destroyed, he said, was the 911 call reporting Todd Chance’s Ford Mustang was found abandoned in a residential neighborhood.

Additionally, DNA testing was never performed for this case, Lidgett told the jury. That process only recently began after Lidgett — who received the case a few months ago — discovered testing was never done.

Chance’s first trial in June ended in a mistrial when the Public Defender’s office declared a conflict of interest in representing her.

She faces life without the possibility of parole if convicted of first-degree murder.

The trial is expected to last until the end of January.