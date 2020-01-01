Leslie Chance murder trial to resume Thursday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a former elementary school principal charged with murder in the death of her husband is scheduled to resume Thursday morning after about a two-week break for the holidays.

Leslie Chance, 52, faces life in prison if found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Todd Chance, 45.

Todd Chance was found dead in an almond orchard the morning of Aug. 25, 2013. Leslie Chance told investigators she never left her house that morning, but prosecutors say she traveled with her husband to the orchard, shot him and was caught on multiple surveillance cameras as she made her way back home.

She planned her husband’s killing, prosecutors say, after discovering he’d renewed a relationship with a woman he’d been engaged to years ago. He flirted with Carrie Williams in text messages, and Williams testified she sent him nude photos at his request.

The trial is expected to finish in three or four weeks.