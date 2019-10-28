Leslie Chance murder trial set for Nov. 25

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge on Monday scheduled the murder trial of Leslie Chance, the former elementary school principal charged with gunning down her husband, for Nov. 25.

The trial is expected to last four months.

Chance, 52, faces life without the possibility of parole if found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Todd Chance. His body was found Aug. 25, 2013, off a dirt section of Noriega Road near Enos Lane.

Leslie Chance was principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time of the killing. Prosecutors say she killed her husband to collect hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance policies.

If the November date holds, it will mark the second time Leslie Chance has gone to trial this year. Her first trial ended in a mistrial in June when the Public Defender’s office declared a conflict of interest in representing her.