Leslie Chance in quarantine amid coronavirus concerns as sentencing is pushed back another month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Leslie Chance, a former elementary school principal convicted earlier this year of killing her husband, has been placed in a precautionary quarantine after someone in her housing unit at Lerdo Jail tested positive for the coronavirus, according to her attorney.

Chance, 53, was not transported to court Wednesday morning for her scheduled sentencing hearing because of the lockdown in her unit, attorney Tony Lidgett said. A new hearing date has been scheduled for May 20.

The sentencing for Chance has been delayed multiple times, the past couple because she was hospitalized with what Lidgett said was pneumonia. The attorney on Wednesday now said he’s unsure if she could have the coronavirus.

Sheriff Donny Youngblood has said nine inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 at county jail facilities.

During trial, prosecutors said Chance, 53, planned and carried out the killing of her husband, Todd Chance, after she discovered he had rekindled a romance with a former girlfriend. They said she also tried to collect on hundreds of thousands of dollars in life insurance policies after his death.

Principal of Fairview Elementary School at the time of the killing, she faces a life term in prison.

Lidgett at trial argued the evidence against his client was flimsy and that the prosecution’s case was built entirely on unreliable, circumstantial evidence.

Todd Chance, 45, was shot twice in the chest in an almond orchard near Highway 43 and Noriega Road in 2013.