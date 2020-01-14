Leslie Chance called to testify in her husband’s murder trial Tuesday morning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Leslie Chance, the woman at the center of a murder investigation that began more than six years ago and finally went to trial last month, was called to the witness stand on Tuesday.

Chance, 52, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband in August 2013.

Prosecutors say she killed him after discovering he’d been texting with an old flame who sent him nude photographs. Chance dumped his body in an almond orchard, prosecutors said, then abandoned his Ford Mustang in a neighborhood before making her way home by walking and taxi.

The prosecution alleges surveillance cameras from multiple businesses caught Chance as she traveled home.

The defense, however, has argued Chance never left her home the morning her husband was gunned down and his body dumped in an almond orchard. The first she heard of her husband’s death was when detectives arrived at her house that afternoon.

And those surveillance images, defense attorney Tony Lidgett has argued, could be of any number of people as some are taken from a distance and the quality is poor.

Chance’s trial began Dec. 9 and is expected to wrap up next week. She faces a life term in prison if convicted.