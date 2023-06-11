BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly leading law enforcement on a pursuit Sunday afternoon that ended in Bakersfield, officials said.

Police in McFarland began the pursuit of a reported stolen semi truck just before 3 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Tomas Martinez.

McFarland police pursued the truck until CHP officers took over the pursuit in Bakersfield at 7th Standard. The truck driver exited from southbound Highway 99 to Rosedale and intentionally rammed into an SUV at a nearby intersection. The SUV driver was not hurt in the crash, Martinez said.

The pursuit ended in eastbound lanes of Rosedale Highway just west of Mohawk Street. The driver did not immediately exit the truck. Traffic on Rosedale Highway between Fruitvale Avenue and Mohawk Street was temporarily blocked during the incident.

Officers eventually pulled the driver out of the truck.

The driver was identified by CHP as Jonathan Harry Junior Stone, 25. Stone was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, felony evading and assault with a deadly weapon in related to the crash with the SUV, Martinez said.

Traffic on Rosedale Highway has since reopened.

