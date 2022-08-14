BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were shot and suffered major injuries in a shooting Sunday evening at a south Bakersfield motel, police said.

Emergency crews were called to the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to police, witnesses told officers a man shot two people at the motel and ran from the area following the shooting.

Two people were taken to Kern Medical for treatment. Their wounds were described as major by a police department spokesperson.

At around 8 p.m. a possible suspect in the shooting was detained in the area of Wible and Hosking about 2 miles away, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

We will update this story as we learn more information.