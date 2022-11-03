BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is hospitalized after he was severely wounded in a shooting Thursday evening at a Chester Avenue shopping center, according to police.

Bakersfield police officers and emergency crews were called to the shopping center at West Columbus Street and Chester Avenue just before 7:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

Police said a man was found with major injuries at the scene. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and was listed as critical.

No suspect information was immediately available. Officials provided no other details about the incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 or Det. Nick Benavente at 661-326-3876.