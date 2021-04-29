Driver of vehicle shot, wounded, crashes at Brundage Lane and H Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a driver was shot and wounded, eventually crashing into other vehicles at a busy intersection Thursday afternoon in Central Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police said officers were called for a ShotSpotter call in the 100 block of H Street at around 4:37 p.m. Officers arrived and found a person suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Police said the driver who was shot tried to escape from gunfire but collided with four other vehicles at the intersection.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No other people in other vehicles involved in the crash were seriously injured.

No information about a possible suspect was made available.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.

We will update this story as we learn more information.