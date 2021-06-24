Kern deputies arrest 1, continue search for 1 other following pursuit of stolen vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s deputies arrested a woman and are searching for one other person following a pursuit of a reported stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon.

Officials say deputies tried to pull over a reported stolen vehicle near Flower Street and Mount Vernon Avenue just before 2:30 p.m., but the driver did not stop. Deputies pursued the two suspects in the car until the vehicle lost control and crash into a fence along Highway 58 just east of Mount Vernon Avenue.

The two suspects got out and ran, according to deputies. Deputies were positioned outside a business in the area of East Brundage Lane near Quantico Avenue searching for them. One woman was taken into custody, one other suspect was not found.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.

