BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple law enforcement agencies have been called to a home in Delano in search of a person barricaded inside a home.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said it is assisting McFarland police in searching for a robbery suspect in the area of 20th Place and Inyo Street.

Multiple people called the 17 News newsroom saying they saw multiple sheriff’s vehicles heading north at a high rate of speed on Highway 99 just after 5:30 p.m.

17 News has reached out to McFarland police departments for more information on this incident. A 17 News crew is headed to the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more information.