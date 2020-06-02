Lamont woman who fatally beat man with metal pipe sentenced to 26 years to life in prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lamont woman who used a metal pipe to beat to death a man with whom she’d been living and who she said had pressured her for sex was sentenced Tuesday to a life term behind bars.

Joseline Rodriguez, 28, received a sentence of 26 years to life in prison in the killing of 58-year-old Fidel Rosario Osorio Vaquero, according to court records. A jury found her guilty in March of first-degree murder.

Rodriguez told investigators she may have overreacted when Vaquero — with whom the formerly homeless Rodriguez had been living for two months — pressured her for sex the afternoon of Oct. 9 2018, according to court documents. The two had previously engaged in sex acts but she no longer wanted to be physically involved with him.

She said she knocked Vaquero to the ground then grabbed a metal pipe with which she bludgeoned him. Rodriguez said she hit him at least 10 times in the head and back, the documents said.

The assault happened at Vaquero’s residence in the 7700 block of Florence Street. Rodriguez fled before deputies arrived. She was later arrested at a parking lot in Weedpatch.

Rodriguez had two prior domestic violence convictions and was on felony probation at the time of the killing.