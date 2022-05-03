BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The case against three people charged with murder in the beating death of a man in Lamont can proceed to trial, a judge ruled Tuesday.

Octaviano Gonzalez, 39, Ruben Parayno, 31, and Michelle Valencia, 29, are due back in court next week to schedule a trial date.

They’re charged in connection with the death of Moises Perez Torrez, 49, whose body was found in the 10300 block of Habecker Road near the East Side Canal, according to sheriff’s officials.

A witness reported Gonzalez and Parayno assaulted Torrez following an argument the night of Sept. 14, according to reports filed in Superior Court. The witness told detectives Valencia urged the men on, yelling, “Hit him harder, you’re hitting him like a baby.”