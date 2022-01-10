Lake Isabella woman’s death deemed suspicious, KCSO launches homicide investigation

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead at a residence in Lake Isabella Sunday morning and homicide detectives were called out to take over the investigation, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office responded at to a residence in the 1800 block of Williams Court near Reeder Drive. When deputies arrived they located a dead woman.

After a preliminary investigation, the death was determined suspicious in nature and homicide detectives were called to the scene to assume the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.