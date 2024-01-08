BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old man pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of first-degree murder stemming from a deadly shooting in Lake Isabella.

Shenandoah Jackson is being held without bail and is due back in court Jan. 19.

He’s accused of killing Daniel Robert Gregory, 40, who was found on Fulop Street on Oct. 13, 2022, with a gunshot wound to the head, according to sheriff’s officials. Gregory died the next day.

A warrant was issued for Jackson’s arrest over a year ago. He was located and taken into custody on Thursday.