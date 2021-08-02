Woman accused of killing her children transported from Bakersfield to LA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Lilliana Carrillo, arrested in April on suspicion of carjacking a pickup in Kern, has been transported to Los Angeles to face murder charges in the deaths of her three children.

Records show Carrillo was booked into the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood on Thursday. She’s held on more than $6 million bail.

Kern County Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said the carjacking case won’t proceed until the murder case is over.

Carrillo, 30, of Reseda told 17 News’ Eytan Wallace she killed her children and believed their father was involved in human trafficking. She and the father were involved in a custody dispute.

“I drowned them. I did it as softly, I don’t know how to explain it,” Carrillo told Wallace. “I hugged them. I kissed them. I was apologizing the whole time. I loved my kids.”

Carrillo is accused of killing Joanna, 3, Terry, 2, and Sierra, 6 months. She faces an allegation of using a knife as a dangerous and deadly weapon against Sierra.

The charges in Kern stem from an incident that occurred after Carrillo fled Reseda, according to court documents. She’s accused of carjacking a Toyota Tacoma on Highway 65 at Gretlein Road.

Carrillo was arrested by Tulare deputies after the Tacoma was involved in a crash in the Springville area off Highway 190, the documents said.