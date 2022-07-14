BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State regulators have indefinitely suspended an East Bakersfield bar’s liquor license over alleged crimes and related investigations there by sheriff’s investigators, the sheriff’s office said.

La Catrina Bar & Grill at 1901 Flower St. in East Bakersfield has its license suspended by California Alcohol Beverage Control, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. KCSO said its Crimes Against Persons Unit has received reports and has investigated reports of crimes there over the last year.

According to KCSO, deputies have investigated various gang-related crimes, shootings, attempted murders, assaults, sexual assaults and other suspicious activity.