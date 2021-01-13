L.A. woman pleads no contest to manslaughter charge in deadly Tehachapi crash

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A Los Angeles woman who prosecutors say drove drunk when she collided head-on with another vehicle, killing its driver, has pleaded no contest to a charge of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Diana Cruz-Perez entered the plea Tuesday and is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 10, according to court records.

Cruz-Perez was 30 at the time of the July 24 crash southeast of Tehachapi. She was driving a Nissan Sentra south on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road when she crash into another Sentra driven by a 71-year-old man, California Highway Patrol said. He died at the scene.

The crash happened south of Highline Road.