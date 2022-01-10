KCSO arrests 5 L.A. County residents after responding to burglary in Bodfish

BODFISH, Calif. (KGET) — Five L.A. County residents were arrested for multiple drug and firearm related offenses on Sunday after the Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglary in progress.

On Sunday around 4 p.m., KCSO was dispatched to Rembach Avenue near Kearns Drive in Bodfish for a burglary in progress, according to the sheriff’s office. When deputies arrived they found several suspects and detained them. During the investigation deputies located drugs, drug paraphernalia and illegally owned firearms.

The following suspects were booked into the Kern County Jail for multiple drug and firearm related offenses:

Vikto Chununov, 32, of Los Angeles

Jason Silva, 40, of Canoga Park, Calif.

Katya Skerczak, 32, of Canoga Park, Calif.

Shannon rhodes, 34, of Woodland Hills, Calif.

Jeffrey Rythenbeck, 55, of Marina Del Rey, Calif.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110 or call the secret witness hotline to remain anonymous at 661-322-4040.