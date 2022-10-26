OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help identifying two robbery suspects from two separate incidents at the Family Dollar on Norris Road in Oildale.

The first robbery occurred on Sept. 12 around 4:40 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A man between 40 and 50 years old entered Family Dollar took out a knife and stole multiple items before fleeing the store on foot.

The man is described as white, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

The second robbery occurred on Oct. 20 around 1:17 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A man between 30 and 40 years old was confronted by an employee while allegedly stealing items and attempted to assault the employee, according to officials. Officers said the suspect left the scene before authorities arrived.

The sheriff’s office described the man as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, and 220 to 240 pounds. He had brown hair and brown eyes.

Call the sheriff’s office at 661-861-3110, Detective N. Webb at 661-392-4344 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040 if you have any information regarding these robberies.