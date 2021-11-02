Kings County man arrested after unprovoked attack in deli

ARMONA, Calif. (KGET) — A Kings County man was arrested after deputies say he attacked a man in a deli, throwing chairs and punching the victim in the face.

Deputies said the attack happened in front of the victim’s two children.

Frank Machado, 32, was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, child abuse and other offenses, according to Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

On Oct. 28, deputies called to Raven’s Deli found two men fighting on the floor. With the assistance of several customers, Machado, identified as the aggressor, was taken into custody, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies learned the victim arrived with his two children to have lunch at the deli. As he ate, Machado entered and stood next to the man, staring at him.

The man stood and Machado punched him several times in the face, witnesses told deputies. Machado also threw chairs at the victim during the altercation, witnesses said.

The man suffered multiple injuries, and a deputy suffered a cut to his hand while detaining Machado, officials said.

Other witnesses said Machado yelled at customers at a nearby business before entering the deli, and shoved an unidentified person to the ground, according to sheriff’s officials.

Machado’s bail is set at $250,000.