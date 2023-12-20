BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The kidnapping trial of a 72-year-old man who became known as the “pillowcase rapist” for a series of sexual assaults in the 1980s ended with jurors deadlocked on both charges against him, court records show.

A mistrial was declared Wednesday after the jury failed to reach verdicts on charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment with violence against Ronald Feldmeier, who is accused of refusing to let a woman leave his vehicle.

Another hearing is scheduled Jan. 26. Feldmeier remains in custody without bail.

Earlier this year, Feldmeier was convicted of failing to register as a sex offender. He faces up to 25 years to life at his sentencing next month.

The kidnapping charges stem from an incident early June 26 when Feldmeier picked up a woman and began driving. The woman told authorities she willingly got in the vehicle, but wasn’t allowed to leave.

She jumped from the moving vehicle after Feldmeier ignored repeated requests to pull over, the woman told police.

Feldmeier admitted picking her up but denied holding her against her will, according to court documents. He told police she began acting strangely as they drove along Ming Avenue. She opened the passenger door, he said, and he slowed and tried to stop her as she leaped.

Feldmeier moved to Bakersfield after serving more than three decades behind bars for a series of rapes committed in Sacramento. He received the nickname “pillowcase rapist” because he used the covering to muffle his victims’ screams.