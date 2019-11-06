Kidnapping suspect Matthew Queen waives his right to a preliminary hearing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Matthew Queen, charged with a slew of offenses including kidnapping, assault and firearms charges, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday morning.

At a preliminary hearing, a judge determines if there is sufficient evidence to order a defendant to stand trial. The prosecution is only required to show there is probable cause a defendant committed the crime, a much lower burden of proof than the proof beyond a reasonable doubt required at trial.

Queen acknowledged this in waiving his right to what was expected to be a three-hour hearing.

“I understand the low burden of proof that’s required so I’m going to waive,” he told Judge David R. Lampe.

At Queen’s next court hearing, scheduled for Nov. 15, a trial date is expected to be set.

Among the allegations against Queen are that he forced a woman into an orchard at gunpoint last year and threatened to kill her.

The woman told detectives Queen held an AR-15 to her head and questioned her about Baylee Despot being faithful to him.

Despot, Queen’s then-girlfriend, later went missing in April 2018. She had been living at Queen’s Rosedale home along with his wife and mother.

Law enforcement has not named Queen as a suspect in the disappearances of Despot or Micah Holsonbake, another person who knew Queen and who went missing in April 2018.

Holsonbake’s arm was found in a duffel bag in the Kern River. He’s presumed dead.