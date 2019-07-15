Bakersfield police arrest former boyfriend of missing Baylee Despot after allegedly fleeing from officers during kidnapping investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police arrested Matthew Queen, 42, Monday afternoon after they say he jumped into the river at Yokuts and Beach parks fleeing from officers.

Police said he was arrested for obstruction in a kidnapping investigation. Queen had been linked to the disappearance of Baylee Despot.

Police said officers were doing follow-up investigation on a kidnapping case at around 3:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of 24th Street.

Queen tried to flee from officers and ran towards the riverbed and refused to surrender to officers, officials said.

Police took Queen into custody after a nearly two-hour pursuit and negotiation at the Kern River near 24th and Oak streets.

Despot was just 20 years old when she went missing on April 25, 2018.

