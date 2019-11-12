Extortion threats made against local residents determined to be unfounded, deputies say

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says it has received multiple reports regarding extortion attempts by people contacting local residents and telling them a loved one has been kidnapped and won’t be returned until a ransom is paid.

Sheriff’s officials have investigated and determined the threats are unfounded. Those making them are using social media accounts and phone numbers from outside the state, or the country, a news release said.

Anyone who receives this type of threat is asked to immediately contact local law enforcement.