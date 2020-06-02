KGET Homicide Tracker: 15 homicides in May, up from a total of 10 in April

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County had a total of 15 homicides during the month of May, including four killings on a single day, according to KGET’s Homicide Tracker.

That number tops by a third the 10 deaths reported in April, and brings the total homicides for the year to 49. It’s also more than May 2019’s 12 killings.

At this point last year, the county had 38 homicides.

Following are the homicides reported last month:

May 1 — Robert Beltran, 50, stabbed to death at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano. Three other inmates — Charles Garibay, Rafael Navarro and Guillermo Navarro — have been named as suspects in his killing.

May 4 — Eric Nikolas Futrell, 37, died of gunshot wound to the head in the 8300 block of Fuller Drive near Lamont. Jonathan Villapando, 26, has been charged with murder in Futrell’s death.

May 5 — Michael Ernesto Serrato Marroquin, 21, was killed in shooting in the 800 block of Maria Way in Delano that also injured two other people.

May 6 — Denysha Langston, 25, died of a stab wound to the chest in the 1500 block of Pacific Street in Bakersfield. Leonard Herring Jr., 46, has pleaded not guilty to charges including first-degree murder in Langston’s death.

May 7 — Alfred Luis Leon Jr., 42, died of a stab wound to the abdomen in the 10 block of T Street in Bakersfield. Martin Manuel Flores, 26, has been named a suspect.

May 7 — Daniel Gomez, 21, shot by deputies after attacking two women at an apartment in the 900 block of 16th Street in Wasco.

May 7 — Angel Manuel Haro Villareal, 15, died after being shot. His body was found in a vineyard in the area of Cecil Avenue and Wallace Road in Delano.

May 7 — Jessie Anthony Alvarez, 22, died from a gunshot wound to the chest in the 200 block of Whitlock Street in Bakersfield. David Campos, 28, has pleaded not guilty to murder and attempted carjacking, among other charges, in the death of Alvarez.

May 10 — Miguel Angel Ramirez Jr., 20, died from a stab wound to the chest in the 600 block of Water Street in Bakersfield. No charges were filed after investigators determined the person who stabbed Ramirez acted in self-defense after Ramirez made threats and tried to force his way inside a home.

May 18 — Ladon Dejuan Denmark, 39, was shot and killed in the 600 block of Paloma Street in Bakersfield.

May 21 — Angelina Marie Carmen Betz, 26, died from apparent stab wounds she suffered before a traffic collision at the intersection of Union Avenue and Niles Street in Bakersfield. Jennifer Maldonado, 19, has been named a suspect in her killing.

May 23 — Name and age pending. The victim was shot in the 400 block of V Street in Bakersfield.

May 27 — Javier Ibarra-Ibarra, 71, stabbed at a residence in the 1000 block of F Street in Wasco. Juan Carlos Ortega, 28, has been arrested on a charge of first-degree murder in the killing.

May 27 — Duran Kenneth Dunhill McDowall, 28, died in a shooting in the 7100 block of Bandolero Way in Bakersfield. Douglas Hutchinson and Manuel Ruiz have been arrested in McDowall’s death.

May 31 — Raul Dominguez, 38, died in a shooting in the 800 block of East California Avenue in Bakersfield. The gunman has not been identified.