BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An appellate court has upheld the conviction of a Bakersfield man sentenced to 90 years to life in prison for sexually abusing three children.

Kevin Cordray, 45, will remain incarcerated following the 5th District Court of Appeal’s ruling Wednesday. He was convicted of five felonies related to sex acts with children.

At the time of Cordray’s conviction, prosecutors said he was an acquaintance of the victims’ mother and used his relationship with her to gain access to the children and assault them.

Charges were brought against Cordray in January 2018 and he was convicted the following year.