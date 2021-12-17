Kern Valley State Prison inmate’s death investigated as homicide

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — The death of an inmate Friday at Kern Valley State Prison is being investigated as a homicide.

Abraham Morales, 47, was found unresponsive at 6:14 a.m. in the cell he shared with Charles Ramirez, 44, according to corrections officials.

Charles Ramirez

Morales was given medical treatment but declared dead at 6:55 a.m., officials said. The coroner’s office will perform an autopsy and release cause of death.

Morales was admitted from Ventura County in 2010 to serve life without parole for first-degree murder, officials said.

Ramirez, also serving life without parole for first-degree murder, was admitted from Orange County in 2014, officials said. He was sentenced to an additional seven years in August after pleading no contest to assault with a deadly weapon by a prisoner.