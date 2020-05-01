Kern Valley State Prison inmate fatally stabbed Thursday, officials say

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate was stabbed to death Thursday afternoon at Kern Valley State Prison, officials said.

Robert Hargrave, 48, was attacked by two other inmates around 1:30 p.m. and suffered multiple stab wounds to his back, chest and stomach, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was taken to an outside hospital and pronounced dead about an hour later.

The attackers have been identified as Matthew Thornton and Michael Arzaga. Officers used chemical agents on the two to stop the assault.

Hargrave had been in prison since May 1994. He was admitted from Riverside County and was serving life without the possibility of parole for first-degree murder.

Matthew Thornton

Thornton, 38, was admitted from San Diego County on May 11, 2009, to serve a 14-year sentence for attempted second-degree murder and a five-year enhancement for prior felony conviction of a serious offense.

Michael Arzaga

Arzaga, 47, was received on March 23, 1998, from San Diego County to serve a life sentence with the possibility of parole for second-degree murder.

An investigation is ongoing.